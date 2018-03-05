Yeh Wall Table is designed by Taiwan-based designer, Kenyon Yeh. He found the inspiration for this mobile side-table after observing a cheerleading practise at a neighbouring school in his hometown.

Kenyon Yeh: "I was walking to my studio and passed a school where two students were practising balance and strength for their cheerleading routines. The guy was with his back resting against the wall, in a sitting position without a chair, while the girl was standing on his thighs with her arms stretched out".

The scene inspired Kenyon to design a minimalistic table with clean lines standing on only two legs. To compensate the two missing legs, a part of the thin tabletop is bent upwards in a 90-degree angle against the wall. Two thin and slightly angled tubular steel legs give additional stability. No other fixtures are needed for the table to support what’s placed on top of it.

"Yeh Wall Table mimics a person in sitting position with the back resting against the wall and the legs firmly placed on the ground. If muscles and bone structure carries the person, coated steel is what gives the table necessary stability. These characteristics give an imaginative floating sensation and added value to the design", says to Kenyon.

Yeh Wall Table is a functional design that can be used as a side-table for books, plants, a table lamp or small objects. It’s a light, mobile and clever solution for homes with limited spaces.

Photo courtesy of Connox