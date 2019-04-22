Yamazaki Tower Toilet Paper Stand

$28
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

Organize your home with the power of Japanese design.

Instant bathroom upgrade. ‘Nuff said.

Features:

  • Top tray to hold small items 
  • Toilet paper holder can hold up to three extra rolls 
  • Slim design fits into any bathroom 
  • Heavy duty steel construction 
  • Designed in Japan

Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.