Yamazaki Tower Toilet Paper Stand
$28
Organize your home with the power of Japanese design.
Instant bathroom upgrade. ‘Nuff said.
Features:
- Top tray to hold small items
- Toilet paper holder can hold up to three extra rolls
- Slim design fits into any bathroom
- Heavy duty steel construction
- Designed in Japan
