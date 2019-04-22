Yamazaki Tower Rolling Storage
Organize your home with the power of Japanese design.
Portable storage that can move with you in the kitchen? Sign us up. A slim design makes this space saver a great addition to any kitchen space, and it’s mobility makes it super convenient to use when cooking.
Features:
- Three levels of storage
- Lightweight and easy to move
- Durable casters with brakes
- Heavy duty steel construction
- Designed in Japan
15" L x 4.7" W x 26"
