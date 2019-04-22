Organize your home with the power of Japanese design.



Portable storage that can move with you in the kitchen? Sign us up. A slim design makes this space saver a great addition to any kitchen space, and it’s mobility makes it super convenient to use when cooking.

Features:

Three levels of storage

Lightweight and easy to move

Durable casters with brakes

Heavy duty steel construction

Designed in Japan



15" L x 4.7" W x 26"

