Organize your home with the power of Japanese design. 

Portable storage that can move with you in the kitchen? Sign us up. A slim design makes this space saver a great addition to any kitchen space, and it’s mobility makes it super convenient to use when cooking. 

Features:

  • Three levels of storage 
  • Lightweight and easy to move 
  • Durable casters with brakes 
  • Heavy duty steel construction 
  • Designed in Japan

  • 15" L x 4.7" W x 26"

