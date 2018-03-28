The Melody Soaking Tub - contemporary, clean, and fresh. Make a statement in your modern bathroom with this soothing balanced bathtub, featuring a flat edge running the entire perimeter of the tub for votives and bath accessories. Built to last and always warm to the touch, the Wyndham Collection Bathtubs are a perfect place to melt away tension and stress, leaving you refreshed, recharged and renewed.

Photo courtesy of Houzz