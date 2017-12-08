Woven Japanese Body Wash Towels (Set of 2)
These body wash towels are incredibly durable and absorb water very well. They are ideal for the shower, or as a towel for your gym bag or yoga class. They are made to last and are woven with traditional Japanese weaving techniques. They are infused with binchotan charcoal (the highest grade of charcoal), to naturally absorb odor and bacteria. They are also completely natural and do not contain any dyes or chemicals