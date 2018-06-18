The Signal Collection distils a sequence of globes into their most iconic states, like a series of hieroglyphs. Metal and acrylic forms create graphic compositions that are both familiar and new. A pull chain holds a slender rod, giving each piece a jewel-like presence.

The Signal Pendant is a delicate yet grounded fixture. A hand sanded globe is carefully mounted between two metal pins above a luminous canopy, creating a hieroglyphic composition. A pull chain holds a slender rod, giving the piece a jewel-like presence.

Photo courtesy of Horne