As a multidisciplinary design studio that’s based out of Brooklyn and Charleston, Workstead created the Orbit lighting series to act as functional works of sculpture. Available in a wall sconce, table lamp, and pendant, the collection features spun brass discs that orbit—similar to the planets—around a single stationary globe.

As shown here, the sconce is their modern take on the traditional American wall-mounted candle holder. The rotating disc and mobile arm allows you to direct, reflect, or obscure light wherever desired. Each made in the USA, the pendant and table lamp come with either one or two brass discs, while the table lamp’s base comes in Carrara marble, green marble, or travertine.

Photo courtesy of Horne