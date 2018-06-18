Workstead 3 Arm Brass Chandelier
$2,150
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The Workstead Chandelier fuses the concept of the chandelier with a keen understanding of function and flexibility. The same standard pieces can be reconfigured in countless ways; as a horizontal fixture that hangs only 36" from the ceiling, or as a tall vertical gesture that hangs a dramatic 62" below the ceiling. All Workstead lamps are UL listed with a lifetime guarantee. Rated for damp locations.
Photo courtesy of Horne