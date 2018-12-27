Rugged wool camp blankets made by the oldest continuously operating woolen mill in America.



Woolrich has been in the business of woolen blankets since the Civil War, when they supplied blankets for soldiers to use to keep warm. They’ve remained family-owned through the years and now they continue to make the best American blankets around. The Camp Blanket is a rugged and warm wool blanket that’s suitable for the couch or the campsite.

Features:



Made from a blend of recycled and new wool

Over-seamed and whipstitched edges

Bold stripe design pays homage to the spirit of exploration

Throw size

Made in USA

Photo Courtesy of Huckberry