Each hand-turned Spice Mill is crafted for its pleasant feel, usability and presence on the table. The pepper mill comes with a stainless steel grinder and can be used to mill peppercorns and other whole spices. The salt mill uses ceramic components. Both feature adjustable grain sizes. De JONG & Co. Spice Mills are available in Oak and Walnut and in 5 silhouettes- Maid, Butler, Spade, Column and Pencil.