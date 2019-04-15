You wash, I’ll dry.

We finally found it! A dish rack that looks neat on your countertop and (dare we say) is good looking. The Japanese design is minimalist: a white steel frame with walnut handles. The open design has slots to stand up plates and cutting boards, or fill it with pots, pans, and bowls. The plastic utensil container hangs over any of the sides and has lots of holes in the bottom for drainage; it’s removable for scrubbing away soapy buildup. And the high-sided, white plastic drainage tray keeps water from puddling all over your countertops. No more fighting who washes and who dries—this countertop staple will eliminate half the work!

Photography by James Ransom/Food52.