The portable, personal grill that adapts to any fire.



The M1 Grill Kit is the most portable grill on the planet. Seriously — the frame folds and the grill rolls to less than the width of your favorite water bottle, making it easy to slide into a bag and take with you into the backcountry campfire or the beach bonfire. It’s easy to setup, lightweight, and the durable stainless steel construction means it’ll be serving up burgers, dogs, and anything else for a long time to come.

Features:

Compact folding and roll-up construction packs down to fit into any bag or pack

All stainless steel construction is durable, robust, and can handle even the hottest campfires

Easy setup: Pull to expand the frame, unroll and lock the grill in pace

Three height configurations for versatile grilling on any size fire or charcoal bed

Includes grill, premium carrying case, firestarter tool, cleaning tool, and drying cloth



