Beneath the sleek surface of the Wolf 30" Induction Cooktop dwells a cooking technology of startling precision and power. It’s called magnetic induction. The cooktop doesn’t heat up, the cookware does, fast and with perfectly distributed heat. Turn an element up or down, and the temperature response is instantaneous – up to 40% faster than gas or electric. Wolf induction produces very high highs and very low lows, for faster sears and boils or gentle simmers and melts. (A low-end finesse that other induction cooktops may not give you.)

The CI304C/B is highly efficient, exceptionally safe and easy to clean, because the cooktop stays relatively cool. With flexible cooking configurations, its four elements accommodate a wide variety of pan sizes and dish preparation. Black ceramic glass surface resists scratching, staining, impact and heat. Illuminated white LED sliding touch controls are crisp and easy to read. And its minimalist design coordinates nicely with any kitchen décor.

Photo courtesy of Albert Lee Appliance