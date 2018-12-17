Wendy Legro and Maarten Collignon are the founders of Studio WM - a design studio based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.



Guided by all senses, their mission is to create seemingly simple designs that reflect the love that is put into them - and their details - for years to come. Their Wire design is available as a Dining chair and a low Lounge Chair. They both have the same light and airy appearance and the thin structure of the wire frame gives them a delicate feel, while also providing a fine contrast to any cushion you put on the dining chair - or the blankets, pillows and soft items you lay in the lounge version.

Studio WM explains, "The strength of metal gave us the freedom to push the boundaries and seek for the thinnest, most light construction to bring light into the design in a literal and figurative sense. The contrast between the thin metal wire and soft pillow evokes the urge to touch and use the product." The WM Chairs are very durable and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Photo courtesy of Connox