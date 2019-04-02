Danish designers Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn named their studio Norm to express their dedication to "working with Danish norms and standards refined over hundreds of years," says Bjerre-Poulsen, "rather than rejecting them in the endless search for new." The sincerity of their approach – bypassing flashy design for good design – shows in the quality of their work, which endures both physically and aesthetically. Norm created its Marble Wire Table (2015) after visiting a Japanese garden where plants were strategically positioned at different heights to create interesting arrangements. It features a solid marble top and powder-coated steel base. Mix and match heights to create your own stunning arrangements. Made in China.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach