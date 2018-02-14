The inspiration for this charming and decorative series came while Kasper Rønn and Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen were visiting a Japanese-inspired garden in L.A. The garden had custom made standing and hanging displays with flowers and light and together with the Japanese trees and small fountains it transformed the garden into a beautiful new kind of Art Deco.

The series consists of three elegant bases for cosy oil lamps or beautifully floating flower arrangements. On top of these elegant bases you can put a cosy Oil Disc to light up the terrace, the patio, or all along the driveway – or a charming pot for green plants, fresh herbs, or lovely flowers. Mix and match between heights and contents and create your own tableau displays inside the house, or outside – or maybe even both.