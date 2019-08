The Vitra Wiggle Stool is so curvaceous and soft-looking, you might never guess that it's actually made out of cardboard. Created by Frank Gehry as part of his 1972 "Easy Edges" series, the Wiggle Stool was engineered to take full advantage of the strength and the visual appeal of corrugated cardboard, and is finished on either side by smooth natural hardboard.

Photo Courtesy of Vitra