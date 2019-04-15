A beautiful minimalist option for your kitchen or dining room. Made out of solid White Ash, this table will keep your space feeling light and open, with legs slightly turned outward and the support structure on the bottom maintaining a light feel.



All my products are handmade (by me) in my central Oregon shop, and I really enjoy communicating personally with my customers... please send me a message or give me a call with any questions or customizations!

Photo Courtesy of Fernweh Woodworking