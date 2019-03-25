This award winning design is the inaugural chair design by Fernweh Woodworking. The frame is hand-shaped from high quality White Ash, providing minimalist tones with sleek joinery inspired by Danish and Scandinavian design. Slung with high quality, comfortable, hand-stitched tan leather, this chair will make a statement in any room.

The walnut version of this design won two awards from the Oregon Chapter of the International Interior Design Association's 2017 Design Excellence Awards. It won Best in Category: Maker, and also the People's Choice Award.

Photo courtesy of Fernweh Woodworking