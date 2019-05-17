There’s no better way to serve big-batch beverages to a crowd than by having guests serve themselves out of a big ol’ classic drink dispenser. This one comes in classic white with grey trim and looks great with a set of matching mugs or tumblers. It holds just over 15 quarts, so get a-squeezin’ those lemons!Read more on why we love enamelware a whole lot for every little kitchen task.



Made in: China

Made of: Steel, porcelain enamel. Metal stand. Stainless steel spout.

Size: 14" in diameter (15" W with handles) x 17.5" H, holds 15.25 quarts

Sourced from: Crow Canyon Home

Photography Courtesy of Crow Canyon Home