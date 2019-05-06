Huckberry Whiskey Peaks Rocks Glasses
$40
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Sippin’ on America's greatest rocks.
2016 marked the centennial of America’s National Park Service, so we decided to celebrate the best way we know how: by raising a glass. In this case, Whiskey Peaks, a handsome set of four handblown whiskey glasses made from premium lead-free glass. Featuring a raised topographic impression of America’s greatest mountain peaks — Denali, Half Dome, Mt. Rainier, and Mt. Whitney — Whiskey Peaks will keep you inspired and sipping "on the rocks" whenever 5 o'clock calls.
Features
- Each glass features a unique impression of one of America’s greatest mountain peaks – Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, Mt. Whitney
- Made from 100% lead-free handblown glass which is lighter than leaded glass and equally durable
Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.