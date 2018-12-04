Chilewich Waves Placemats (Set of 4)
$60
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Make waves.
Summon lazy-day beach vibes to the dinner table via these woven placemats, which feature a subtle ripple effect reminiscent of gently undulating waves. The sturdy weave construction provides a durable foundation for all your dishes, and they’re as easy to clean as they’re easy on the eyes.
Made in: USA
Made of: Vinyl woven from TerraStrand® and Microban® fibers
Size: Set of 4. Each placemat is 19" L x 14" W
Sourced from: Chilewich
Photography by Bobbi Lin.