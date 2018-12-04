Make waves.

Summon lazy-day beach vibes to the dinner table via these woven placemats, which feature a subtle ripple effect reminiscent of gently undulating waves. The sturdy weave construction provides a durable foundation for all your dishes, and they’re as easy to clean as they’re easy on the eyes.



Made in: USA

Made of: Vinyl woven from TerraStrand® and Microban® fibers

Size: Set of 4. Each placemat is 19" L x 14" W

Sourced from: Chilewich

Photography by Bobbi Lin.