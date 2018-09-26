Normann Copenhagen Watch Me Wall Clock
$50
With his background in advertising, designer Rasmus Gottliebsen has an intuitive feel for garnering attention, evidenced by his minimal yet striking Watch Me Wall Clock (2010). This eye-catching clock consists of eight vibrantly colored aluminum rectangles fanned out to form a circular shape, with contrasting black and white hands for good readability. Inspired by a fan deck of color swatches, it adds a pop of color to most any room.
Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach