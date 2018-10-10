With a nod toward midcentury design, we created the Walnut Elements™ Coffee Table. The smooth edges and sculpted legs give this piece a tasteful stance and beautiful blend with the top. The legs don't just attach, they grow from thin to elongated shapes and curve inward towards the center of the table.

The tabletop has a slight bevel to the edge with a subtle radius on the top to help the eye transition better from the top to the legs. As with any natural material, variations in the texture and color of the wood are to be expected and are not defects. Italian Designed, American Made.

Photo Courtesy of Studio Vestri

Dimensions: 46"L x 22"W x 16.5"H

Materials: Solid Walnut

Finish: Semi Gloss Natural Finish