This award winning piece is the inaugural chair design by Fernweh Woodworking. The frame is hand-shaped from high quality American Walnut, providing rich warm brown tones with sleek joinery inspired by Danish and Scandinavian design. Slung with high quality, comfortable, hand-stitched black leather, this chair will make a statement in any room.



This design won two awards from the Oregon Chapter of the International Interior Design Association's 2017 Design Excellence Awards. It won Best in Category: Maker, and also the People's Choice Award.

Photo Courtesy of Fernweh Woodworking