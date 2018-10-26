Some of Walker Evans’ most iconic images of 20th-century American culture are showcased in this book celebrating his 50-year career. Walker Evans was one of the most important American photographers of the 20th century. His focus on everyday life in America, in both urban and rural settings, makes him also one of the most relatable. This retrospective volume traces Evans’ career through more than 300 images—from his first photographs of the late 1920s to his Polaroids of the 1970s.

Organized thematically, the book examines topics such as Evans’ relationship with the impresario Lincoln Kirstein, his work in postcards and magazines, and his lifelong exploration of the American vernacular. In addition, this volume features items from the photographer’s own collection, including personal writings, signage, postcards, and other ephemera. Through these ancillary objects and a thorough overview of Evans’ career, readers will come away with a better understanding of a photographer whose iconic photographs remain timeless.



