The star of the show. The Paloma LED Adjustable Spotlight by WAC Lighting makes it easy to light rooms, displays or wall art with its high-performance optics and overall adjustability. This spotlight allows users to continuously adjust beam angles between 15° and 45° and features a beam alignment indicator. The fixture head allows for 365° horizontal rotation and 90° vertical aiming, and is rated for 50,000 hours of life. It is also dimmable with an ELV dimmer (sold separately).

Photo Courtesy of WAC Lighting

