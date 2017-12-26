



Pierre Stadelmann's WAaF is a table lamp that simulates "man's best friend". Halfway between lamp and dog, this hybrid creature has a unique and unusual presence, and will appeal to both kids and grown ups.

Crafted from wood harvested at sustainably managed forests and assembled in France, WAaf can be adjusted into various poses, angles and heights with a free range of motion. After fixing the angle, fix it with a hex wrench. To prevent falling, a clear pedestal is included.

Ideal in any room as a small, fun table light, or put it on a console in the living room or even on your desk, to create a more playful atmosphere.