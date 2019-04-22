The shapely Topan Pendant Light by &Tradition was the very first lamp by Verner Panton that went into mass production, and its simplicity and coolness prove to be a lasting value. Originally designed for the hotel/restaurant Astoria in Trondheim, Norway where Panton also used his textile designs Geometry I to IV for the floors, walls and ceilings. Perfectly suited for residential spaces, or grouped in multiples for larger public spaces, the Topan Pendant Light provides direct and ambient illumination. With an aluminum shade with a lacquered finish, it is available in a variety of colors with a coordinating Black, White or Red fabric cord. Black, Blue, and Dark Green variants come with black fabric cord as well to provide endless interior decor designs.

Craft meets art. Function meets form. The material is respected and the potential is revealed. This is Nordic tradition and this is the heritage that is cherished and kept. &Tradition aims to bridge the values of solid handcraft to contemporary design. &Tradition's collection covers iconic designs and undiscovered gems from the masters of yesterday, and also features new works from leading designers of today and the talent of tomorrow.