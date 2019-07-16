What it is:

A handcrafted, stone essential oil diffuser that doubles as a stunningly simple piece of home decor.

If you want to know more…

Essential oil diffusers are a way to create your own custom home aromas without the synthetic chemicals of traditional room fresheners or candles. This stone diffuser is made with a hand-milled, ceramic cover and contains an easy-to-clean water basin made of BPA-free, high-grade plastic. It uses ultrasonic technology to diffuse essential oils without heating them, and can fill up to a 550 square foot space with scent.

What else you need to know:

Vitruvi believes in living simply and naturally and creating premium-quality essential oils and diffusers. They invite you to experiment and create your own bespoke aromas with this stone diffuser.

Photo Courtesy of Vitruvi