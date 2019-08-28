



In addition to doing brilliant work in textiles, Alexander Girard distinguished himself as a designer of furniture, interiors and even toys. "Toys," said Girard, "represent a microcosm of man’s world and dreams; they exhibit fantasy, imagination, humor and love." Inspired by his strong interest in folk art, he created his whimsical Wooden Dolls (1952), some cheerful and others stern. These semi-abstract sculptural figures with painted surfaces deftly combine aesthetic elements from South America, Eastern Europe and Asia. Originally crafted for the designer’s own home in Santa Fe, they also may have been planned for distribution via the "Textiles & Objects Shop" in New York, which Girard ran for Herman Miller from 1961 to 1963. This special-edition series of dolls is based on materials found in the Alexander Girard archive of the Vitra Design Museum. Each comes packaged in a wooden gift box. Made in Germany.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach

