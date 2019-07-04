Brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec have become powerhouses in the world of design—dreaming up a wide range of products and architectural projects. They designed the Slow Chair for Vitra in 2006 to be an expansive, strong, and incredibly soft armchair. Combining comfort with ergonomic support, a perfectly shaped knit material is stretched over a tubular steel frame—and fits it like a glove. Rather than being held down by bulky cushions, the translucent sling cover does the trick while making it surprisingly lightweight for how substantial it actually is. You can choose from a range of fabrics and can opt for the die-cast aluminum base to have a polished or powder-coated finish.