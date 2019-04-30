Nelson Eye Clock
George Nelson created everyday objects in the 1950s with the mission of bringing modern design into American homes. The prolific designer worked with Vitra to create a variety of wall clocks—one of which is an eye shape that’s rendered in brass and walnut. Now considered an icon of midcentury design, the Eye Clock is a distinct departure from traditional versions with faces enclosed in glass. Alternatively, the abstract eye even includes lash ticks to mark the time instead of a conventional numbered face. The hands are geometric and graphic, which is consistent with many of Nelson’s other clock designs. It can be mounted on the wall and includes a high-quality quartz movement.