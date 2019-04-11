Verner Panton’s Living Tower impresses: By its safe size, its revolutionary room concept, its vivid colors, and its extreme modernity. Already designed in 1969, Vitra re-vitalizes the futuristic classic piece.

Verner Panton concentrated on newish room concepts in the end of the 1960s. The optimism spirit of the "Space Age" brought up organic futuristic shapes, which weren’t part of conventional living anymore. Panton’s Living Tower is one of the most consequent examples for the search after new things; The Danish wanted to use the three dimensions of a room and also planned vertically. This is how Panton designed some room installations including his Living Tower.

The experiments era is understood when one gets closer to the Living Tower (also known as Pantower): It is possible to sit, lie, relax and sleep on four different levels. The gaps enable different comfortable positions. The Living Tower is exceptionally communicative because of the creative aura and the fact that the piece of furniture is used by more than one person at the same time. Vitra manufactures the unusual piece of furniture with a stable frame of birch wood, cushions of polyurethane foam and a sophisticated coating out of the Kvadrat Tonus fabric so that there is no doubt for its comfort.

The press already was exceptionally clever then, when it was about the seat sculpture: ascriptions such as "furnished wall", "seat tower" or "living room honeycomb" prove how creative one can be with this piece of furniture. This hasn’t changed, the Living Tower didn’t age at all by its soft andf clear shape. Verner Panton’s home sculpture still embodies the future and it thereby represents the experimental 60s.

