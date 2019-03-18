Vitra Cork Stool A

Light and velvety to the touch, Morrison’s Vitra Cork Stools (2004) are shaped from a massive yet lightweight piece of pressed agglomerate cork. He designed this family of stools, which also work well as side tables, to be made with unsealed cork so they would develop a beautiful patina over time. Made in Poland.

Jasper Morrison became a leading figure of New Simplicity, a movement that advocated a more modest and also more serious approach to design. In addition to furniture, he also created lamps, home accessories, textiles, a tram system for the city of Hanover, Germany, and a bus shelter for the Vitra Campus.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach