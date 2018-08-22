The Cubist Pendant by Visual Comfort provides a captivating display for your home décor, featuring a series of overlapping cubed frames that surround a shared axis. The center cube walls in tungsten Edison lamping with a series of clear glass panels, channeling its warm light out through the surrounding frames for a dynamic, decorative ambiance.

Founded in 1999 by Andy Singer, Visual Comfort has years of experience collaborating with world-renowned artisans and master craftsmen, and has accumulated a diverse collection of high quality products. Each fixture, including pendants, chandeliers, floor lamps and outdoor lighting, incorporates natural materials and distinctive hand-applied finishes, creating a unique look and ambiance that leaves a long lasting impression.