The simple style and lightweight convenience of the Muuto Visu Chair - Sled Base make it suitable for use just about anywhere: the dining room, office, conference room, etc. It features a molded and lacquered plywood shell seat atop a CNC-bent and powder coated steel sled base. Stackable for compact storage when not in use.



Muuto is firmly rooted in Scandinavian design, hand-picking the best designers from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Their name is inspired by the Finnish word "muutos," meaning "change" or "new perspective," and it is this concept that embodies the spirit within each and every piece. Their fearless, sometimes exclusive, use of raw materials such as bulbs, plastics, and metals, represents the great diversity, innovation, and character of true Scandinavian design.

Photo courtesy of Danish Design Store