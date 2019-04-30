An oversized and dramatic vintage bread board is your ticket to the king of party spreads. Stack cheese, charcuterie, and fruit high and wide and allow your guest’s eyes to be bigger than their stomachs. The board has been lovingly used by families before you—so you might see signs of a splash of olive oil or the shadow of a block of parmesan. If you’re more decor over dining, hang the board up for a stunning statement on your wall. The board, found in the eastern part of Germany, was originally used to bake bread.

Photography by James Ransom/Food52