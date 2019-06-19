Straight From The Sea.

We like to collect things for our home that have a story and a history. This vintage French oyster basket was used on the coast of France to grow oysters in the sea beds. They're at least 40 years old -- the merchant moved heaven and earth to salvage them from the French seaside town of Royen and clean them up. They're retired from the oyster beds, and now perfect for storage of just about anything.



All vintage items from the Food52 Shop are final sale. Items may vary slightly from what is pictured.

Made in: France

Made of: SteelSize: 19" x 15" x 10"

Sourced from: The Food52 Vintage Shop

Photography by Mark Weinberg.