A true blue soap dish.



Of any soap dispenser we've seen, this vintage blue mason jar takes the cake. A stainless steel pump turns the glass jar into a easy-to-use, no-mess soap dispenser. Use it for hand soap, dish soap, lotion...or whatever you need within easy reach. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind and made from vintage reclaimed jars -- they're well-loved with marks of character from years of use.

Made in: New Castle, IN

Made of: Glass with a galvanized steel lid and stainless steel soap pump

Size: Pint or Quart

Sourced from: The Good Co.

Photography by James Ransom.