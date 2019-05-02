The Good Co. Vintage Blue Mason Jar Soap Dispenser
A true blue soap dish.
Of any soap dispenser we've seen, this vintage blue mason jar takes the cake. A stainless steel pump turns the glass jar into a easy-to-use, no-mess soap dispenser. Use it for hand soap, dish soap, lotion...or whatever you need within easy reach. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind and made from vintage reclaimed jars -- they're well-loved with marks of character from years of use.
Made in: New Castle, IN
Made of: Glass with a galvanized steel lid and stainless steel soap pump
Size: Pint or Quart
Sourced from: The Good Co.
Photography by James Ransom.