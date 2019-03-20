A rare offset lithograph depicting Le Corbusier’s famed Unité d’Habitation.

On a mission to transform daily life into a streamlined, functional and beautiful system, Swiss-born Le Corbusier introduced a unique set of modern design principles to the world. This rare vintage poster depicts his Unité d’Habitation, the most famous of his residential housing developments. The poster is in mint condition.

Photo Courtesy of TRNK