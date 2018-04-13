Enhance your kitchen with this built-in bottom-freezer refrigerator by Viking. The unit features a spacious 20.4 cu. ft. of capacity, allowing you to easily store and organize all of your groceries. The Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier uses ions to eliminate airborne bacteria and mold spores, remove odors and enhance food preservation. The ProChill Temperature Management system provides precise temperature management with a digital readout. With the freezer located below, the large-capacity refrigerator compartment stores fresh foods at an easy-to-reach level.



Photo courtesy of Pacific Sales