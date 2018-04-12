The Viking Professional French-Door Oven introduces total convenience and the same superior power and performance that Viking has built its reputation on. Side swing doors turn this traditional oven into a modern amenity, putting accessibility to your dish within arm's reach. Viking introduced professional cooking to the home when their first range shipped in 1987. Now that same exceptional performance extends into every corner of the kitchen - even the backyard. Refrigerators. Wine Cellars. Dishwashers. Grills. Cookware. Cutlery. Small appliances. It's enough to turn any cook into a chef.



Photo courtesy of Build.com