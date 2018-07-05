Vigo Stainless Steel Sinks combine style with function to create a modern look for your kitchen. Manufactured from premium grade 304 stainless steel with a commercial-grade premium satin finish for maximum durability. With distinctive designs and innovative construction these elegant and functional sinks are guaranteed to never rust. Every design detail is featured in this sink to meet your needs. Pair with a Vigo faucet, grid, soap dispenser and colander to complete your entire kitchen. Experience Vigo quality and bring your kitchen to life.

