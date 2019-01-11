Discard your day at the door. Vide Poche is designed with your loose-pocket items in mind – think keys, change and phone.

It is made, polished and finished in Sydney, Australia in solid aluminum. Sand casting is as much about negative space as it is about form, which is why the object is reversible so consider both sides of your dish.

Vide Poche is manufactured in small batches meaning slight variations will occur from piece to piece. Production marks may include slight pour ripples or surface pitting. It will arrive with a bright finish but will oxidize and darken over time to reveal a distinctive patina. Simply use a metal polish to restore a like-new finish.

Photo Courtesy of Leibal