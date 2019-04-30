Pure design that really shines. The minimalist form of the Vibia Skan Pendant makes it ideal for accentuating contemporary spaces. It also enables a uniquely broad and bright wash of downlight as, instead of a flat disc, the bottom diffuser tapers inward at the center to surround the LED within. No light is wasted as it's evenly diffused all the way out to the very edge of the pendant.

Vibia, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, designs and manufactures modern and contemporary lighting and living accessories. The entire Vibia line features works by prominent designers known for superb European lighting.