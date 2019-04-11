Vesper Queen Sleeper Sofa
$7,495
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The team of Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk is known for creating amazing sofas and beds, which is why we’re excited to introduce a collection that combines both. The Vesper Sleeper Sofa (2014) delivers the wide, deep, comfortable seating expected in a sofa, plus an easy-to-fold-out bed that’s as comfortable and large as your regular mattress. Fitted with a patented conversion mechanism, the Vesper mattress rests entirely on a wooden platform, which means you won’t feel the sturdy crossbar underneath. When opened, Vesper takes up less space – nearly a foot less in depth – than conventional sleepers but still gives you a standard-size sleeping surface. Made in U.S.A.