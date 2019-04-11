The team of Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk is known for creating amazing sofas and beds, which is why we’re excited to introduce a collection that combines both. The Vesper Sleeper Sofa (2014) delivers the wide, deep, comfortable seating expected in a sofa, plus an easy-to-fold-out bed that’s as comfortable and large as your regular mattress. Fitted with a patented conversion mechanism, the Vesper mattress rests entirely on a wooden platform, which means you won’t feel the sturdy crossbar underneath. When opened, Vesper takes up less space – nearly a foot less in depth – than conventional sleepers but still gives you a standard-size sleeping surface. Made in U.S.A.