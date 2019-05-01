With his its ever thinning rings and upward progression, this seemingly weightless vase, designed by Swiss design studio Atelier Oï, alludes to growth.



A laser-cut anodized aluminium cylinder breaks up, with strips whose width decreases gradually, into rings that stretch upwards while slightly tilting. Starting from a solid base, the vase seems to become increasingly immaterial.

Contains a clear glass element to accommodate flowers and plants. Each vase is unique and can be slightly modified to suit flower arrangement.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design