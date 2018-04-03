Utilità is the new kitchen classic. These straight-sided, matte-finish bowls are a simple form elevated by a bold interior glaze. Made of speckled stoneware, each has a contrasting natural-tone exterior and glossy colored interior. The small size is perfect for prep work, and the large one multi-tasks for any hot or cold item. Oven safe to 450°, you can bake beautiful breads, pot pies, and casseroles in them. Endless in its uses, Utilità bowls will become the center of your culinary universe. Available in 2 sizes: Large (8" diameter opening, 3" height), Small (6" diameter opening, 3" height). We always use non-toxic, lead-free glaze and clay in all of our products and high-fire each piece to maturity.