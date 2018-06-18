Air Frame's Usual House is a minimalist multi-purpose storage box in the shape of an iconic house. The box achieves a smooth balance when opening and closing due to the weight of the lid and a magnet. The house shape opens by pressing the roof on one side, and the magnet keeps it open. When closed the softly finished acrylic shape looks perfect anywhere.



Use it as a stationary case, for tool storage, cosmetics storage, around the bed, in the bath room, for pet stuff, as a magazine rack, snack box, etc. Each house individually made by Japanese craftsmen in Air Frame's workshop in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture.